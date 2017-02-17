Here are the NYC neighborhoods where the most millennials want to live right now

And the No. 1 NYC neighborhood with the most millennials looking for a new apartment is…Astoria! Apartment-finding app Roomi recently did a study collecting data on where millennials were looking for a room to rent, and the Queens neighborhood took the top spot.

According to the results, 38 percent of New Yorkers between 20 and 36 years old using the app apply for rooms in Astoria. In second place is Clinton Hill, followed by East Harlem, Lower Manhattan and West Bronx. Surprisingly, Williamsburg didn’t even place on the list—though it’s maybe not all that surprising since the average rent in Williamsburg is $1,301 a month compared to Astoria’s $1,105 a month, according to Roomi.

And Astoria is giving Brooklyn some competition in the accessibility and trendy-hipster categories, too, between the resurrection of the W train and the speakeasy hidden inside a hardware store.