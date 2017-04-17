Here are the opening dates for the best street fairs in NYC

Raise your proverbial hand if you’re loving spring in NYC! Now that the weather is, well, perfect for outdoor dinning, several NYC street fairs are starting to invade various blocks in Gotham with food vendors galore.

Soon, you'll be able to enjoy vehicle-free roads in every borough and munch on bites from your favorite restaurants in the open-air. However, don't just go to these street fairs for the food (yes, we're shocked too). Apart from stuffing your face, there is plenty of fun to be had in the streets of NYC, including activities such as artisanal crafts, live music performance and even more fun things to do outside.

To keep you in the loop, we listed the opening dates for the best streets fairs in New York below. Mark you calendar—you don’t want to miss these ongoing food fests and alfresco bazaars!

Hester Street Fair

Hester St at Essex St

Open now!

LIC Springs!

Vernon Boulevard between 50th and 46th Aves

May 6

Mad. Sq. Eats.

Worth Square, Fifth Avenue between 25th and 26th Sts

May 13

Broadway Bites

Greeley Square, Broadway between 32nd and 33rd Sts

Jun 1

Urbanspace Garment District

Broadway, from 37th to 38th Sts

Jun 6