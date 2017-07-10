Here’s the day-by-day lineup for Electric Zoo 2017

Sure, July Fourth just passed and you've shelved the sparklers, but the summer party festivities are far from over. Labor Day is only a few months away, and with it, Electric Zoo, the end of the summer's biggest mega-rave blowout. Now in its ninth year—this one's called "Electric Zoo: The 6th Boro"—the fest will take place again at Randalls Island from September 1-3, 2017.

On this year's lineup, you'll find the usual suspects: an endless menu of top-charting EDM stars like Deadmau5, Above and Beyond and Zedd. And with the day-by-day schedule announced, you can plan out your inter-stage travels to catch all the best acts to see at Electric Zoo 2017. All we can say is: Good luck navigating the conflicts! (Hit-making pop producer DJ Snake at the Main Stage or electro house champions Dada Life at the Dada Land Compound?) Check out the day-by-day schedule below and head to the official website to snag tickets.

