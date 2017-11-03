Here’s when to set your clocks back for Daylight Saving Time in NYC

As we recover from Halloween and head towards the holiday season, many of us may be in need of a little rest. Fortunately, the arbitrary time-turning system known as Daylight Savings Time has arrived to give us one blissful hour to catch up on sleep.

On Saturday night at 2am, our clocks will fall back an hour, resetting to 1am. That means we'll get a little more sunshine in the morning, but leave work in darkness in the evening. It also means we get an extra hour to drink this weekend. The clock sets forward again in March, by which time we'll have a new host of problems to worry about.

