  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Here’s when to set your clocks back for Daylight Saving Time in NYC

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By David Goldberg Posted: Friday November 3 2017, 3:47pm

Here’s when to set your clocks back for Daylight Saving Time in NYC
Photograph: Shutterstock

As we recover from Halloween and head towards the holiday season, many of us may be in need of a little rest. Fortunately, the arbitrary time-turning system known as Daylight Savings Time has arrived to give us one blissful hour to catch up on sleep.

On Saturday night at 2am, our clocks will fall back an hour, resetting to 1am. That means we'll get a little more sunshine in the morning, but leave work in darkness in the evening. It also means we get an extra hour to drink this weekend. The clock sets forward again in March, by which time we'll have a new host of problems to worry about. 

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By David Goldberg 316 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @goldberghawn. 

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest