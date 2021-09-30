New York
Timeout

The Cityfox Halloween Festival
Photograph: Alive Coverage

The best Halloween events for 2021 in NYC

Check out the spookiest and coolest Halloween events NYC has ever seen including parties, parades, and haunted houses

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
We're throwing the spookiness into high gear with events for Halloween in NYC. October is filled with costumed parties, jump scares at haunted houses, corn mazes and parades — and we're ready! Don't bother breaking out your sewing kit, New York's greatest Halloween stores have plenty of options to make you look really spooky. Make sure to check out our NYC events in October too for even more activities to finish off the month in killer spirits. 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Halloween in NYC

Halloween events 2021

The Village Halloween Parade
Photograph courtesy Virginia Rollison 39th Annual Village Halloween Parade

1. The Village Halloween Parade

  • Things to do
  • Festivals

The Village Halloween Parade—NYC’s creative and spooky procession—is one of the best Halloween events in Greenwich Village and it's coming back this year...if it raises enough funds. Each year, more than 50,000 zombies, ghouls, witches, monsters, robots, Jedis, giant puppets and more things that go bump in the night take to the streets for a night of costumed revelry. And while New York's freaks missed out when it was canceled last year, it has secured its permit for October 31. The only thing left to do is to raise $150,000 by October 5 to put it on, according to The New York Post. It's theme this year is "Let's Play!" to honor the children of NYC (and our inner children).

 

The Witches’ Ball at The McKittrick Hotel
Photograph: Jenny Anderson

2. The Witches’ Ball at The McKittrick Hotel

  • Things to do
  • Chelsea

Spend Halloween discovering what's around the corner inside the mysterious and spooky Witches' Ball at The McKittrick Hotel, where there will be "demons, devils, witches and sprites," "debaucherous drag," drinks and dancing. You can make the evening more interesting by buying into Maximilian’s List for expedited entry at any time and access to Oz's Boudoir bar for the evening. Don't miss this spectacular and spooky night by the same production company behind Sleep No More and The Woman in Black (which is back on October 21).

Buy tickets
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze
Photograph: Ninepin Productions

3. The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

  • Things to do
  • Long Island

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is back with surreal creations this year, like a giant pumpkin sea monster and NYC streetscape made of hundreds of pumpkins each. The massive blaze has two locations—Hudson Valley returns to its location at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson for the 17th year and Blaze: Long Island returns to Old Bethpage Village Restoration in Old Bethpage for the second year. This year, the blaze is bigger and better than ever with thousands of hand-carved jack o’lanterns lit up in elaborate displays throughout historic landscapes. The Blaze: Hudson Valley will include a New York City streetscape and an immersive river walk-through experience. Blaze: Long Island will show off an 80-foot circus train, a new sea monster and more creatures from under the ocean. 

The Cityfox Halloween Festival
Photograph: Alive Coverage

4. The Cityfox Halloween Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • East Williamsburg

Cityfox is known for their killer production and top talent at every show they put on. Combine that with a party holiday as big as Halloween and you’ve got yourself a monstrosity of a festival. For the first time this year, it's a multi-day event. Stepping into this event you’ll find 5 tricked-out stages, interactive rooms and a lineup of killer DJs and live acts like John Digweed, Kölsch, a special Detroit b2b set from Carl Craig & Moodymann, Dubfire, Kevin Saunderson, Hot Since 82, Nora En Pure, Ida Engberg, Lee Burridge, Vintage Culture, Cassian, Mathame, Einmusik, Fideles, Innellea, Recondite (Live), Stephan Jolk, Tim Engelhardt (Live), Guy Mantzur, WhoMadeWho (Live) & nearly 10 other DJs. Dancing shoes and costumes strongly advised.

Buy tickets
Village Halloween Costume Ball
Photograph: Jonathan Slaff

5. Village Halloween Costume Ball

  • Things to do
  • East Village

More a full-fledged festival than a mere ball, this spirited event will be heading outdoors this year on East 10th St with entertainment starting at 2pm. Costumes are required, and cabaret, theater performances, food and music contribute to this all-out assault on the senses. Expect performances by swing and Latin bands, a Monsters and Miracles Costume Parade, a costume competition, "The Red and Black Masque," and an annual Medieval ritual show written by Arthur Sainer, scored by David Tice and directed by Crystal Field performed by torchlight. The audience will also be invited to participate, Chop Shop Theater—a succession of free, live, 10-minute performances staged in the theater's set shop for audiences outside who watch through an open garage door on East 10th Street. 

The Haunting of Pumpkin Jack
Photograph: Courtesy Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses

6. The Haunting of Pumpkin Jack

  • Things to do
  • Weird & Wonderful

Ulster Park's Headless Horseman Haunted Hayrides and Haunted Houses is replacing its hayrides with a haunted walk called "The Haunting of Pumpkin Jack" that'll give New Yorkers an opportunity to slowly pass the creepy crawly things in the darkness and see the headless horseman himself.

"Are you brave enough to walk into the darkness of the Horseman's trail to find Pumpkin Jack and come face to face with the Headless Horseman? It can be done, but can you do it? How fast can you walk? Will the Horseman catch you? Some questions can't be answered until you Walk the dark trail!"

The experience is not kid-friendly, so no one's surprised. There's no doubt that new rules about social distancing are behind the new experience—the park says all guests and staff will be wearing face masks and distancing throughout the event.

Night of the Living Drag
Photograph: courtesy Voss Events

8. Night of the Living Drag

  • LGBTQ+
  • Hell's Kitchen

Every year, the queens of Rupaul's Drag Race shut down Halloween with a full night of sickening performances, decadent dancing and lots of drinking. This year, Queen of darkness Violet Chachki will host with performances by Drag Race favorites Gottmik, Rose, Aquaria, Jaida Essence Hall, Alyssa Edwards, Kandy Muse, Plastique and Kim Chi. After drag fans witness the demise of their favorite queens on stage, Violet summons them back from the dead as flesh-craving drag zombies in the show’s grand finale!

Buy tickets
Wondershow
Photograph: Allison Stock

9. Wondershow

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Gowanus

The beloved vaudeville experience that we've called "professional mind-fuckery by the most skilled performers in the business" is back on stage at The Bell House with a cast of acclaimed conjurors alongside the city's most daring variety artists. Hosted by Bastard Keith, you'll see award-winning burlesque performances from Jenny Rocha & the Painted Ladies, Thom Wall,
a Cirque du Soleil alum, stand-up from Jay Jurden from The Tonight Show, plus a performance from Asi Wind, who is David Blaine's "favorite magician." This time, getting tricked is actually a treat.

Buy tickets
Blood Manor
Photograph: Courtesy Blood Manor

10. Blood Manor

  • Attractions
  • Arcades and amusements
  • Tribeca

Garish zombies, monsters and other ghoulish creatures await in this 5,000-square-foot labyrinth of horrors, deemed too scary for children under 14 to enter without supervision.

The haunted house warns: "Former survivors of the Blood Manor experience can count on an all-new and extreme level of fear, paralleling 2020 — a year no one could have predicted nor imagined!  For newcomers - be afraid, be very afraid! The residents of Blood Manor are excited to return and are thirsting for the aroma of fear!"

Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade
Photograph: Francine Daveta

11. Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade

  • Things to do
  • Two Bridges

The Village Halloween Parade is fun and all, but does it have a plethora of puppies in adorable outfits? For that, you’ll have to head to the East Village for this annual dog parade. The getups are remarkably elaborate and conceptual—no surprise given the thousands of dollars worth in prizes up for grabs for Best in Show. FYI: This year's location is not at Tompkins Square Park. The parade has moved to East River Park Amphitheater along the FDR at Grand Street and East River Park. 

RECOMMENDED: All Halloween, NYC coverage

Halloween Movie Nights at Runaway Rooftop
Photograph: Courtesy Disney Enterprises Inc.

12. Halloween Movie Nights at Runaway Rooftop

  • Movies
  • Bushwick

Brooklyn's Runaway Roof is hosting a month of Halloween movie screenings. Doors open at 6:30 and films begin at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted. Below is the schedule:

Sunday, October 3: Bride of Chucky
Wednesday, October 6: Edward Scissorhands
Wednesday, October 13: Beetlejuice
Wednesday, October 20: The Nightmare Before Christmas (pre-show at 7:30pm, film at 8pm)
Wednesday, October 27: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Buy tickets
The Movie Quiz presents: Do You Like Scary Movies?
Photograph: The Movie Quiz

13. The Movie Quiz presents: Do You Like Scary Movies?

Do some interactive trivia and puzzles at Caveat on Saturday, October 30th at 7pm, focusing on spooky cinema, with The Movie Quiz. You'll test your knowledge against a panel of guests including writer-director Jane Schoenbrun (We’re All Going to the World’s Fair), Jon Bershad (Tooning Out the News), plus more to be announced. Quizmaster host Chris Mann-Nelson will lead lively, silly film discussions while guiding teams through 34 challenging questions. Chris will get hosting help from a ridiculous movie character, this time Billy the Puppet from the Saw franchise. Tickets are $15 advance in, $20 at the door or $10 to livestream.

 

Book now
Halloween Orchestra Concert
Photograph: courtesy Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra

14. Halloween Orchestra Concert

The Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra, led by Artistic Director Phil Nuzzo, will open its 2021-2022 season with an evening of music inspired by Halloween at St. Ann's Church in Brooklyn Heights. "Hear the skeletons dance in Saint-Saëns classic Dance Macabre. The devil gets his due in Tartini's fiendish Devil's Trill (Mialtin Zhezha, violin). Franz Liszt treats us to a pyrotechnic display in Totentanz, where pianist Konstantin Soukhovetski handles this virtuoso tour-de-force. Metropolitan Opera Bass Mikhail Svetlov voices the Prince of Darkness and Grace Chorale of Brooklyn provides the angelic host in the powerful Prologue to Mefestofeles by Boito." Tickets start at 20.

Book now
DEG Presents Tiësto
Photograph: Tiësto

15. DEG Presents Tiësto

  • Music
  • The Bronx

Be there for the long-awaited New York City return of DJ Tiësto, who will kick off Halloween weekend with a performance at The New York Expo Center on Friday, October 29. Hear latest hits "Don’t Be Shy," "Jackie Chan" (w/ Dzeko feat. Preme & Post Malone), "The Business" and "The Business, PT. 2" (w/ Ty Dolla $ign), among others as well as his legendary original material all under the watchful eye of DEG, an organization known to fans for producing the city’s top electronic music events throughout the years including the Halloween-themed “Pier Of Fear” and “Fearhouse,” to name a few. It just might get spooky.

"I’m so thrilled to be back in New York City, a place that’s so special to me," Tiësto says. "The fans are great and there’s an energy there you can’t find anywhere else in the world. With Eddie and his amazing team involved in the production, I know this is going to be an incredible party."

Buy tickets
Trivia for Us: Halloween Craw
Photograph: Courtesy Trivia For Us

17. Trivia for Us: Halloween Craw

  • Things to do
  • Prospect Heights

Stroll through Bed-Stuy and Crown Heights in your costume sampling delicious food and boozy cocktails at Black-owned establishments. You'll get exclusive discounts at each business and play Halloween-themed trivia on your phone for a chance to win prizes from local vendors, which in the past has included Cake Boi, Island Pop, IV Purpose, Savvy Bistro, Sonia’s Crab and Finn, Spudz NYC and Zeke’s and more.

Treats! No Tricks: Estuary at ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Rodger

18. Treats! No Tricks: Estuary at ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina

Estuary is holding its annual Treats! No Tricks event for kids, who can dip complimentary candied apples and decorate their own Halloween-inspired cookies in the shape of bats, ghosts, and pumpkins that they can take and enjoy. For the adults, there will be an array of Halloween-themed cocktails where costumed adults can enjoy 10% off their spooky drinks, including the Black Potion (Vodka, Chambord, Lemon, Blackberry), the Bloody Alchemist (Margarita, Tequila, Lime - frozen), and the Wicked Apple (Bourbon, Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Fall Spice). Additionally, a package of already decorated Halloween cookies will be available for purchase at Ebb & Flow Bakery a few days prior to the 31st. The event on October 31 is from noon until 3pm.

Madame Morbid’s Trolley Tours
Photograph: courtesy Madame Morbid

19. Madame Morbid’s Trolley Tours

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • Williamsburg

The trolley tour that's outfitted to look like a Victorian funeral parlor—think chandeliers and velvet curtains—and takes you on a trip through the shadows of historic Brooklyn is back. The tour visits the secret location where Murder, Inc. disposed of bodies, alien abduction sites along the Brooklyn Bridge, a brothel and more spooky sites spanning 400 years of Brooklyn history. 

Halloween at the Sloomoo Institute
Photograph: BFA, courtesy Sloomoo Institute

20. Halloween at the Sloomoo Institute

NYC’s slime authority, the Sloomoo Institute, is kicking off Halloween with a month-long celebration. The sensory museum is transforming its space into an eerie Halloween playground where guests can expect candy, daily costume contests, limited-edition slime, a creepy Slime Cove and more. Guests are encouraged to dress up for their visit. Head over between October 2 and 31. Tickets start at $39.

Book now
Annual Halloween Festival and Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest
Photograph: Courtesy Jasmin Chang

21. Annual Halloween Festival and Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest

  • Things to do
  • Fort Greene

Vote for the cutest doggo in the best Halloween costume during this year's virtual 23rd Annual Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest on October 30. Held every year by Fort Green Park Users and Pets Society since 1998, the event is held at the bottom of the Prison Ship Martyrs’ Monument stairs, where more than a hundred dogs run around in silly and creative costumes from RBG to hot dogs and more.

Jekyll & Hyde Haunted Asylum
Photograph: courtesy Jekyll & Hyde Haunted Asylum Haunted House

23. Jekyll & Hyde Haunted Asylum

  • Things to do
  • West Village

The now-abandoned Jekyll & Hyde Asylum is haunted. No one has entered in decades, but nearby residents have complained to authorities of unexplained sounds and moving shadows coming from within the asylum. Back in 1961, Dr E. Revel, the dean of the asylum, was taken into custody and charged for morbidly experimenting on his patients. The aftermath was gruesome, when the authorities discovered that most of the patients had been lobotomized. You decide to break into the old asylum to see if the rumors are true; but you arrive, you immediately get more than you bargained for. The first thing you see is a woman with long black hair in front of her face and her mouth opening ajar to reveal hundreds of sharp incisors. 

If you want to stay around after that, there's live entertainment at the Jekyll & Hyde Club, where creatures and memorabilia come to life and interact with you while you enjoy your meal and drinks.

25. Teksupport: Circoloco Halloween

CircoLoco is hosting a two-night Halloween event in an undisclosed Brooklyn warehouse location with South African superstar and Grammy-nominee Black Coffee on Friday, October 29 with Off-White leader Virgil Abloh, Life and Death owner DJ Tennis, and PVBLIC XCESS’ Chloé Caillet. The following night, Cuttin’ Headz bosses and IMG signees The Martinez Brothers take the stage alongside Crosstown Rebels founder Damian Lazarus, Solid Grooves’ Michael Bibi, DFA and Running Back’s Perel, and Mink. Tickets start at $56.

Book now
Halloween at Battle Hymn
Photograph: courtesy Marco Ovando

26. Halloween at Battle Hymn

Spend Halloween weekend with Ladyfag with its first party on Friday, October 29 (Starting at 10pm) called "Supermarket From Hell," the Halloween edition of No Frills at 99 Scott Ave, where you'll hear good house and techno from DJs like Chris Cruse, Alinka, Skin, Michael Magnan and Tommy Hart.

Then follow that up with Battle Hymn with The Carry Nation
and Eli Escobar. Bring your best Halloween lewks and turn it out on the dancefloor with music by your favorite residents. It'll be at Rumi on October 31, starting at 9pm.

