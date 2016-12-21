Here's where to party for the first night of Hanukkah

Scared of a silent night in NYC? We have a secret for you: There’s no crazier evening in NYC than Christmas Eve—which happens to coincide with the first night of Hanukkah. While your buddies sit around the fire at home with their families, you can get down at comedy shows, burlesque performances and dance parties with members of the tribe who have nowhere to be the next morning. Here are the best events for finding your b’shert on the dance floor.

Very Jewish Christmas

Gotham Comedy Club, Sat 24 at 7, 9pm; $25 plus two-drink minimum.

Usher in the holiday with a trio of stellar stand-ups taking the Gotham stage: Israeli-born Modi Rosenfeld and Saturday Night Live veteran Jon Rudnitsky serve sarcastic sets, and Last Comic Standing’s Chloé Hilliard shares tales of growing up as a woman of color in Hasidic Williamsburg.

Christmas Eve Jewbilee

Stage 48, Sat 24 9pm–4am; $20, at the door $25.

There’s no better place to meet a nice Jewish boy than at this annual throwdown by gay party crew Hebro. Get sweaty to pop hits from the U.S. and Israel, courtesy of DJ Xavier; worship your queens during drag performances by Miz Cracker and Ritzy Bitz; and ring in the first night of Hanukkah with candle lighting led by Lady SinAGaga.

Jewess Eve presents: LIT

Cantina Rooftop at Stage 48, Sat 24 10pm–2am; $15, at the door $20.

Queer women and trans Jews head upstairs to Stage 48’s Cantina Rooftop for chill beats, flowing drinks and the chance to get sweaty with other queens of the tribe. DJs Seven and Shosh keep the music going late into the night, and the Schlep Sisters make an appearance on the stage with burlesque star Sweet Pea.

Menorah Horah!

Highline Ballroom, Sat 24 at 8pm; $25.

Vaudevillian burlesque duo and Jewish comedians the Schlep Sisters—Minnie Tonka and Darlinda Just Darlinda—welcome you for a night of dreidel-spinning debauchery that would make the ladies of the Ziegfeld Follies blush. Expect Star of David tassels to twirl at the tenth annual edition of this show, as burlesque stars like Fancy Feast, Jonny Porkpie, Varla Velour, Sapphire Jones and more take the stage, with beats by DJ Momotaro and comedy from MC and burlesque aficionado Bastard Keith.

Hunan DeLighten Up: A Holiday Special

Q.E.D., Sun 25 7–8:30pm; $5.

And if you’re still on a roll from your wild Eve, head to this holiday stand-up special, featuring the finest comedians who don’t have anywhere better to be on Christmas Day. Come out of your MSG hangover with hilarious sets by Justin Auslaender, Ariel Elias, Jon Schoss, Michelle Slonim and Ranaan Hershberg.