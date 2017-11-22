Here’s where you should party in NYC this Thanksgiving holiday

If you're looking to inject your Thanksgiving with some endorphins (and plenty of alcohol), we've got plenty of killer events going down over the next three days.

Freedom Party NYC Irving Plaza, Wednesday, November 22; $10–$20

Since 2003, DJs Cosi, Herbert Holler has been laying down all the most groove-worthy hits, from Diana Ross to Prince, NAS and Beyonce, while partygoers lose their minds. Wear comfortable shoes—you won’t leave the dance floor all night.

Hot Rabbit Drom, Wednesday, November 22; $10

One of our favorite parties in NYC continues its total domination of Friday nightlife with a new residency at Drom. Step into a wicked, wild arena for women-identifying revelers and their queer buddies, featuring aerialists, dope DJs, late-night food and drink specials and go-go dancers of different genders ready to entice you.

Celebrate Life: Thanksgiving Eve Highline Ballroom, Wednesday, November 22; $18–$23

Get down at the Highline with bangin' beats from Major Lazer’s Walshy Fire, Prezzy Supreme and DJs Ody Roc, Copenhagen and Blake.

Boris + Joe Grossman + Monoky Schimanski, Wednesday November 22; $20–$30

Roll into Thanksgiving with an appetite (and likely a raging hangover) after spending the night dancing to the selections of longtime NYC DJ Boris. Considering he's been serving up tunes to the city's best dance floors for over two decades, you can count on him to keep things moving until the wee hours of the morning.

Nicky Siano's Native New Yorker Good Room, Wednesday November 22; $10–$20

For those hotheads who can’t keep still, this legendary rager promises to deliver a volcano of sexual and social dynamism. Join the “master of disco soul” Nicky Siano—whose DJ résumé includes Studio 54 and the Gallery—and host Rebecca Lynn at Good Room for hard beats and sweaty dancing. As if that weren't enough, Justin Strauss and Billy Caldwell serve up the best in disco and dance music in the Bad Room.

Thank You For Everything: Thanksgiving Edition House of Yes, Wednesday November 22; before 11pm free, after $10–$20

Brooklyn disco palace House of Yes expresses gratitude to its regular revelers with a night of jubilant dancing, circus acts and psychedelia. You’re guaranteed an endorphin rush that will see you through all the emotional ups and downs of your family reunion.

Thanksgiving Day: Clue On a Loop Videology, Thursday November 23; free

If the tryptophan doesn’t put you under, head to Williamsburg’s cinema-meets-bar to spend Thanksgiving evening immersed in everyone’s favorite whodunit. Sidle up to a board game or kick back with a slice of pumpkin pie and a nightcap from the evening’s special brandy menu. The camp classic runs continuously from 4pm to 1am, so if you don’t know all of the lines already, you will by the night’s end

Dance Yourself Clean Baby's All Right, Friday November 24; $12

Indie-pop junkies come together for a night of rapturous dancing at this monthly bash, which began in Seattle before expanding to Los Angeles, Brooklyn and Portland, Oregon. Lose yourself to jams from Purity Ring, CHVRCHES, Charli XCX, Robyn, Daft Punk, Empire of the Sun and, of course, LCD Soundsystem.

R & She NYC: The Queens of Hip-Hop and R & B C'Mon Everybody, Friday November 24; $5–$8

Get ready to get ur freak on to all of the greatest b-girls and brawlin’ ladies since the ’90s. DJs David Oh and Robi D Light want to see your 1, 2 step, as the infamous R & She party of London comes stateside for a night of TLC, Destiny’s Child, Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, Ciara, Aaliyah and more. Wear your finest overalls to slay the game

Kupferberg Presents: R & B Holiday Bash Queens College, Friday November 24; $59–$109

Talk about an R&B-throwback trifecta. K-Ci and JoJo, Ginuwine and 112 take the stage in Queens to deliver their most memorable jams. Get ready to sing and dance along—and maybe even well up a little when “All My Life” starts up.

Throwback Friday House of Yes, Friday November 24; free–$25

“All the hits of the ’80s, ’90s and now,” is no longer just a trite radio slogan, it’s an entire evening in Bushwick! The organizers of #TBF at House of Yes kindly divvy up the entertainment into themed rooms, each of which strives to emulate the childhood feeling of staying up late, eating junk food and playing video games in your best friend’s basement. Cosmo Baker and others work hard to serve up all the nostalgia you can handle, and throwback snacks keep you hopped up on sugar late into the night.

