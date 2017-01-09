  • Blog
  • Theater & Performance
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Hillary Clinton got multiple standing ovations at the final performance of The Color Purple

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Monday January 9 2017, 2:38pm

 

 
At the final performance of The Color Purple on Sunday night, there was a surprise guest in the audience, someone who loves bright pants just as much as Celie does.
 
Abandoning her jaunts in the woods for a visit to Broadway, Hillary Clinton showed up alongside Bill Clinton and their daughter, Chelsea, receiving a thunderous standing ovation (and chanting and screaming) as they entered the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. It’s not the first time Clinton has made a surprise appearance in NYC, and the reaction was basically the opposite of the boos Mike Pence got when he attended Hamilton in November.
 
It was the first of many, many rounds of applause over the course of the night: One theatergoer says there were a total of 17 standing ovations throughout the show. Most of those were for Cynthia Erivo, of course, but that's an expected nightly occurrence. The powerhouse star has been giving stellar performances as Celie Harris since 2015, alongside current costar Jennifer Holliday.
 
During the curtain call, actress Patrice Covington gave a speech and waved at Hillary, inspiring yet another round of applause. And she wasn’t the only big name in attendance: There was also a Hamilton reunion in the audience, with Jonathan Groff, Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones in the room where it happened. 
 
 

God bless Hillary Clinton & @bwaycolorpurple @cynthiaerivo #imwithher #imhere #colorpurple

A video posted by Dgk (@juicecleansestartstomorrow) on

 

Thank you to @sangtrice and the cast for a shoutout!! 💜💜

A video posted by Dominic Crisonino (@domcortia_) on

 

"Total Praise" with the talented cast of @bwaycolorpurple after a total 17 standing ovations throughout the show!

A video posted by Justin (@justinchandoo) on

 

@cynthiaerivo and her talent astound me! Bravo!

A video posted by Edward Wang (@mrewang) on

 

OMG! I love this man! I met Leslie Odom, Jr.!!!!! The Tony winning original Aaron Burr from Hamilton! 🤣

A photo posted by Edward Wang (@mrewang) on

 

ACTUAL KING. Oh man i love u. #jonathangroff #glee #king #hamilton #kinggeorge #youllbeback #whatcomesnext

A photo posted by samara ariel (@samara_ariel) on

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 204 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest