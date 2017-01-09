Hillary Clinton got multiple standing ovations at the final performance of The Color Purple

At the final performance of The Color Purple on Sunday night, there was a surprise guest in the audience, someone who loves bright pants just as much as Celie does.
Abandoning her jaunts in the woods for a visit to Broadway, Hillary Clinton showed up alongside Bill Clinton and their daughter, Chelsea, receiving a thunderous standing ovation (and chanting and screaming) as they entered the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. It’s not the first time Clinton has made a surprise appearance in NYC, and the reaction was basically the opposite of the boos Mike Pence got when he attended Hamilton in November.
It was the first of many, many rounds of applause over the course of the night: One theatergoer says there were a total of 17 standing ovations throughout the show. Most of those were for Cynthia Erivo, of course, but that's an expected nightly occurrence. The powerhouse star has been giving stellar performances as Celie Harris since 2015, alongside current costar Jennifer Holliday.
During the curtain call, actress Patrice Covington gave a speech and waved at Hillary, inspiring yet another round of applause. And she wasn’t the only big name in attendance: There was also a Hamilton reunion in the audience, with Jonathan Groff, Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones in the room where it happened.
Warning! First of many memories of one of the most incredible nights I've ever experienced @bwaycolorpurple final performance.... I was sitting reading my Playbill when suddenly the theater erupted with cheers and joy! I thought "is it Oprah?" No, it was @hillaryclinton and her family receiving so much love! This was going to be a night to remember forever with @patrickweiss and @alyssam714
