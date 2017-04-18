Hit up this waterfront museum for free next Saturday

To mark the start of its year-long 50th birthday celebration, the South Street Seaport Museum will open its doors for a day of family-friendly fun next Saturday. Best of all? There will be completely free admission to all of the museum's offerings.

The 50th anniversary year will start with a bell-ringing ceremony aboard the historic lightship Ambrose by City Council Majority Leader Jimmy Van Bramer. Throughout the day, exhibits such as Millions: Migrants and Millionaires aboard the Great Liners, 1900-1914, artistic and musical performances, lectures and book talks, walking tours and a cocktail reception that will take place on the 1885 ship Wavetree.

The free museum day will take place on Saturday, April 29th, from 11am to 5pm. For more information about the South Street Seaport Museum and it’s current exhibitions head to their website.