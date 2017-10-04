Hundreds of people will walk across the Brooklyn Bridge in pajamas this month

If you're an adult who loves wearing their jam jams, boy oh boy, do we have the perfect event for you.

On the afternoon of October 14, hundreds of people will march across the Brooklyn Bridge in their pajamas. Aptly dubbed the Pajama Walk, the event is part of a fundraiser for the Pajama Program, a nonprofit that works to curb child sleeplessness. Now in its second year, attendees will organize just outside City Hall in Manhattan at 12:30pm before trudging across the bridge in their sleepwear and heading to Borough Hall for family-friendly festivities.

The walk will be led by Nico Tortorella, one of the stars of the show Younger on TV Land.

In literally any other city, a massive group of people strolling around in their pajamas might turn some heads. But this is New York, baby, and a coordinated outdoor pajama party doesn't even register as weird.

If you want to participate in the walk, you can register at the Pajama Program's website. If you'd rather not take that walk but still want to support the nonprofit, you can also sponsor a walker or make a general donation.