Jake Gyllenhaal absolutely kills “Finishing the Hat” in teaser video for his next Broadway gig

By David Cote Posted: Tuesday February 7 2017, 2:08pm

Photograph: Stephanie Berger

Saturday is the first preview for a revival of the James Lapine–Stephen Sondheim musical masterpiece Sunday in the Park with George at the refurbished Hudson Theatre. As reported back in December, this limited run (through April 23) stars Jake Gyllenhaal in the title role as visionary painter Georges Seurat. If you wondered whether the dark and brooding heartthrob from movies such as Nightcrawler and Nocturnal Animals can carry a tune, get a load of this teaser video, directed by Cary Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation).  

 

 

 

