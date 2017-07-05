  • Blog
Jersey Shore beaches finally reopen after the weekend shutdown

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday July 5 2017, 12:43pm

Further living up to the state’s outstanding reputation, New Jersey’s best beaches closed for three days this weekend—over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, no less. Thanks, Chris Christie.

A budget dispute on Friday resulted in Governor Christie calling for a government shutdown of state services including ferries, the DMV and state beaches and parks. (We never thought we’d be excited to have NJ Transit, but thankfully it remained functional this weekend.) Many popular spots on the Jersey Shore were forced to close, from Cape May Point to Island Beach State Park.

And you’ve seen the memes.

As Christie enjoyed his private tanning sesh, the rest of the state’s beachgoers were forced elsewhere: Local and municipal beaches (like Sandy Hook and Seaside Heights) remained open over the weekend but were plagued with severe traffic and overcrowding.

The rest of the beaches finally reopened on Tuesday, so head there this summer if you need to escape NYC. Just keep an eye out for the great white sharks.  

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 327 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

