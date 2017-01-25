Join a rally for Muslim and immigrant rights tonight in Washington Square Park

President Trump isn't wasting any time signing executive orders in his first week in the White House, and a big one may be coming today.

The he New York Times reports that Trump will initiate the building of the Mexican border wall (sigh) as well as block people from certain countries from entering the United States. "The refugee policy under consideration would halt admissions from Syria and suspend it from other majority-Muslim nations until the administration can study how to properly vet them," the story says. "This would pave the way for the administration to slash the number of displaced people who can be resettled on American soil, and would effectively bar the entry of people from Muslim countries — including Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia and Syria — at least for some time."

These actions are in line with much of the platform Trump campaigned on, and people are jumping to action to push back. Today from 5–8pm in Washington Square Park, there will be an "Emergency rally for Muslim and immigrant rights" hosted by the Council of American-Islamic Relations New York (CAIR-NY). The Facebook page reads: "As a city of immigrants, we cannot stay silent in the face of such hate. We ask you to gather tonight (Wednesday), to show President Trump that all New Yorkers stand with our Muslim and Latino neighbors. Together, we will form a beacon of light against the coming darkness."

Meet at the arch to participate, and check out 15 things you can do to stay engaged after the Women's March in NYC for more activism opportunities.