  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Jump into a giant cereal bowl at Grand Central Station on Tuesday

By David Goldberg Posted: Friday March 3 2017, 1:56pm

Jump into a giant cereal bowl at Grand Central Station on Tuesday

Cereal is perfect: nutritious, filling and full of artificial colors and fake sweepstakes to win new X-Boxes. Ice Cream is also perfect—and we're not talking about that Halo Top nonsense. And while the two have been combined before, they've never been brought together by Ben & Jerry's...until now. 

In celebration of National Cereal Day on March 7, Ben & Jerry's is unveiling three new cereal-inspired flavors, to be revealed on Tuesday. And they'll be taking over Grand Central Station's Vanderbilt Hall with free samples and an insane, larger-than-life cereal bowl ball pit. I don't know what a jump in a cereal ball pit feels like, but I'm sure it will trigger some blissful Freudian response for those of us who long for their pre-puberty Saturday mornings with Frosted Flakes and Power Rangers. 

The Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Social goes down on Tuesday, March 7 from 9am-7pm at Vanderbilt Hall. 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By David Goldberg 173 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @comicbooklad_.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest