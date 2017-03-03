Jump into a giant cereal bowl at Grand Central Station on Tuesday

Cereal is perfect: nutritious, filling and full of artificial colors and fake sweepstakes to win new X-Boxes. Ice Cream is also perfect—and we're not talking about that Halo Top nonsense. And while the two have been combined before, they've never been brought together by Ben & Jerry's...until now.

In celebration of National Cereal Day on March 7, Ben & Jerry's is unveiling three new cereal-inspired flavors, to be revealed on Tuesday. And they'll be taking over Grand Central Station's Vanderbilt Hall with free samples and an insane, larger-than-life cereal bowl ball pit. I don't know what a jump in a cereal ball pit feels like, but I'm sure it will trigger some blissful Freudian response for those of us who long for their pre-puberty Saturday mornings with Frosted Flakes and Power Rangers.

The Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Social goes down on Tuesday, March 7 from 9am-7pm at Vanderbilt Hall.