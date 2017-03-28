LCD Soundsystem is playing five nights at Brooklyn Steel next week

We knew that Bowery Presents would be opening a spacious new concert venue in East Williamsburg this spring. But until now the exact opening event has been a bit of a mystery. Today, the club announced that it'd be opening its doors with five concerts by LCD Soundsystem, James Murphy's previously disbanded disco/post-punk outfit that first reunited last March. Opening night is Thursday, April 6, 2017, with subsequent shows on April 7, 8, 10 and 11.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 30 at noon. There'll also be some tickets for sale at the Mercury Lounge and Music Hall of Williamsburg box offices (line for that forms at 11am the same day).

LCD Soundsystem, which played last year's inaugural Panorama Festival, has been working on a new album, so these shows could be your first chance to hear some new material from the band. And if you can't score tickets to these LCD shows, Brooklyn Steel has a number of promising gigs on its calendar, including the Decemberists, Laura Marling, PJ Harvey, Animal Collective and Pixies.