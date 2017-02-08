Lit nerds, get your tickets for this massive book festival now!

Alright, New York. It’s time to get lit(erary)!

There’s a convention for everything nowadays, from comics to brunch, but we certainly can’t neglect telling you about BookCon—a massive literary festival at the Javits Center. The lit-nerd affair is just around the corner! (Alright, it starts June 3. We’re just excited, okay?)

Whether you love nonfiction, sci-fi or romance novels, there’s an event or panel for everyone at this wonderful celebration of books.

Some of the highlights include a chat with Chad Michael Murray, who coincidentally played a writer during his infamous role as Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill, and is now launching a book with Heather Graham titled “American Drifter.” You can also catch authors such as Jenny Han (“Always and Forever Lara Jean”), Shannon Hale (“Real Friends”) and Laini Taylor (author of the Daughter of Smoke & Bone triology) and so many more.

BookCon enters the city June 3 and June 4. Tickets are on-sale now ($10–$35), and you’ll definitely want to snag them before April 28 to avoid the long will call line. Get your tickets here.