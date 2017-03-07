Living with a family in NYC costs $70,000 more a year than in the suburbs

New York families who swear they’ll never move to the suburbs may not realize what an insanely expensive choice they’re making. Even compared to other major US cities.

A recent study conducted by Zillow and Care.com found that NYC families save a staggering $71,237 per year by living in the suburbs rather than the city. The next city that came even close to having such a large disparity in cost was Chicago, where families could save an average of $18,472 by relocating to the ‘burbs.

The study used statistics from US metro areas on child care cost, mortgage payments and property taxes. Perhaps most surprisingly was the relatively low disparity for families in San Francisco (a meager $12,560) even though that city often tops NYC when it comes to the cost of living.

At least there are plenty of cool things to do in New Jersey!

