Love-themed block party is coming to Nolita this Valentine’s Day weekend

Here’s a great event to find a unique, last-minute gift for Valentine’s Day.

From February 10th through the 12th, nearly two dozen retailers on Elizabeth Street in Nolita will be hosting exclusive in-store events, special discounts and raffles.

A few highlights? Aesop is offering complimentary consultations for couples and refreshments, The Sock Hop, Clare V and Cuyana are all offering free monogramming, Josie Natori is hosting free DIY origami Valentine classes each night from 5-6pm with complimentary cocktails and Steven Alan Optical will be offering free toddies and calligraphy Valentine’s Day cards.

For a full list of events, deals and entertainment head to the “Love, Elizabeth Street” Facebook page.