Mayor de Blasio: 'Fearless Girl' statue to remain in Financial District until February 2018

When the Fearless Girl sculpture was unveiled across from the Charging Bull in the Financial District last month, it quickly became the most talked-about piece of public art in the entire city. The statue was created by artist Kristen Visbal, and portrays a young girl defiantly standing in front of the bulging bovine. It's since been widely received as a celebration of feminism, and a statement against the gender wage gap on Wall Street and beyond.
The statue was originally slated to be in the location until April 2, but after a rush of support and a slew of online petitions, it's looking like the Fearless Girl won't be moved until next year. On Monday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in a statement that the sculpture will remain in place through February 2018 and that "she'll be asserting herself and affirming her strength even after her temporary permit expires."
While the Fearless Girl has become a New York icon over the last month (especially considering that it debuted just in time for International Women's Day), it has received a great deal of backlash. The statue was commissioned by State Street Global Advisors, which is the third-largest asset manager in the world. The project has been called "corporate feminism" by the Times, and garnered a lot of negative criticism on Twitter.
In any case, the statue's location is getting an extension, and history hints that it may be here to stay for quite some time. After all, the Charging Bull sculpture was initially meant to be temporary, and it's not looking like it's moving anytime soon.
RE: "and a statement against the gender wage gap on Wall Street and beyond."
Women's advocates insist employers everywhere pay women less than men for doing exactly the same work in the exact same occupations and careers.
Yet these advocates also seem to think employers' prime modus operandi is greed. ("Corporate greed" may be one of the Left's more salient rallying calls.) Thus they no doubt believe employers would hire only illegal immigrants for their lower labor cost if they could get away with it (many do get away with it), or would move their business to a cheap-labor country to save money, or would replace old workers with young ones for the same reason.
So why do these same feminist activists and women's advocates think employers would NOT hire only women if, as they say, employers DO get away with paying females at a lower rate than males for the same work?
Many of America's most sophisticated women choose to earn less than their male counterparts:
"Female physicians worked about 5 hours fewer per week than their male counterparts through age 54...." https://www.aamc.org/download/426242/data/ihsreportdownload.pdf?cm_mmc=AAMC-_-ScientificAffairs-_-PDF-_-ihsreport
“In 2011, 22% of male physicians and 44% of female physicians worked less than full time, up from 7% of men and 29% of women from Cejka’s 2005 survey.” ama-assn.org/amednews/2012/03/26/bil10326.htm
"...[O]nly 35 percent of women who have earned MBAs after getting a bachelor’s degree from a top school are working full time." It "is not surprising that women are not showing up more often in corporations’ top ranks." http://malemattersusa.wordpress.com/2014/04/25/why-women-are-leaving-the-workforce-in-record-numbers/
"Compared to men, women view professional advancement as equally attainable, but less desirable" http://www.pnas.org/content/early/2015/09/15/1502567112.full.pdf
See the real reasons the wage gap hasn't closed after thousands of measures over many decades:
"Salary Secrecy — Discrimination Against Women?" http://malemattersusa.wordpress.com/2014/10/27/salary-secrecy-discrimination-against-women/