  • Blog
  • Events & Festivals
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Meet some of the world's leading feminist thinkers at an NYC fest next month

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By David Goldberg Posted: Tuesday October 24 2017, 11:51am

Meet some of the world's leading feminist thinkers at an NYC fest next month
Photograph: Courtesy Albertine/Beowulf Sheehan

Running November 1–5, Francophone bookstore Albertine will host its annual Festival Albertine, a weeklong symposium that focuses this year on the differences and commonalities among American and French women's rights activists. Led by the unimpeachable duo of authors, activists and Women's Media Center co-founders Robin Morgan and Gloria Steinem, the free series invites a host of bold voices to speak on their experiences. 

Catch talks like “From the Voting Booth to Your Living Room” with Steinem and Christiane Taubira (November 1 at 7pm); “Body: Image vs. Reality” with Roxane Gay, Mona Chollet and Camille Morineau (November 3 at 7pm); and "An Egalitarian Future" with Carol Jenkins, Caroline de Haas, Elizabeth Diller, Cecile Richards and Heidi Steltzer (November 5 at 6pm), among many other conversations. You can check out the full schedule here

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By David Goldberg 307 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @goldberghawn. 

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest