Meet some of the world's leading feminist thinkers at an NYC fest next month

Running November 1–5, Francophone bookstore Albertine will host its annual Festival Albertine, a weeklong symposium that focuses this year on the differences and commonalities among American and French women's rights activists. Led by the unimpeachable duo of authors, activists and Women's Media Center co-founders Robin Morgan and Gloria Steinem, the free series invites a host of bold voices to speak on their experiences.

Catch talks like “From the Voting Booth to Your Living Room” with Steinem and Christiane Taubira (November 1 at 7pm); “Body: Image vs. Reality” with Roxane Gay, Mona Chollet and Camille Morineau (November 3 at 7pm); and "An Egalitarian Future" with Carol Jenkins, Caroline de Haas, Elizabeth Diller, Cecile Richards and Heidi Steltzer (November 5 at 6pm), among many other conversations. You can check out the full schedule here.

