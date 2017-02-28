Meet the Undateables: Marina and Drew

Each week, we take two New Yorkers who swear they're totally undateable, and put our matchmaking skills to the test. Afterward, we find out what went well on their date, and what went horribly, horribly wrong.

Why they're single:

Marina: She moved here from Miami two years ago, and it’s not easy meeting new people in New York.

Drew: He pretty much lives to work and has been focusing on himself.

Ideal date:

Marina: Something different, like a concert or a show

Drew: Drinks, dinner and dessert at three different spots

THE DATE

First impression

Marina: “I got there a little bit late, and he was a few minutes after me. He actually called the place and told them to let me know he was lost, so that was nice.”

Drew: “I showed up, like, 15 minutes late, and I was thinking, Well, she’s still here, so I guess that makes it okay. The staff showed us different kinds of chocolates to drink.”

Chemistry

Marina: “He was very nice and easy to talk to. We talked about how we both like to read, and we pulled out the books we had with us. It was more of a friendship vibe.”

Drew: “She was kind of shy. Things went really well, but there wasn’t anything super deep or stimulating about our conversation; it was mostly friendly banter.”

Awkward Moment

Marina: “We walked to a bar, and he was trying to walk on the side close to the street, and I’m not used to that. He said, ‘I keep trying to walk over there, but you won’t let me.’”

Drew: “We were talking about different movies, and I told her that her Hollywood look-alike is Katie Holmes. She stopped and had a long pause and said, ‘Nah, not really.’”

Afterward

Marina: “We had a few drinks there, then went nearby to grab a bite. We took the subway, and he shouted his number at me as he got off. We exchanged a few texts the next day.”

Drew: “I gave her my number because I [didn’t have] my phone, and she texted me that she made it home. I haven’t reached out. She was more friendly than anything.”

Verdict

Marina: ♥♥ “I don’t think it would go anywhere. There was nothing bad about it, specifically; I just didn’t get that attraction, I guess. I don’t think we’ll be in contact again.”

Drew: ♥♥♥ “It wasn’t bad, and it wasn’t incredible. If she wanted to hang out again to have a friendship, I wouldn’t mind, but I wasn’t captivated.”

Our daters went to L.A. Burdick Handmade Chocolates (156 Prince St, 212-796-0143)

RECOMMENDED: See more Undateables

Want to be set up on a free blind date? Email undateable@timeout.com.