Most of the line-up for this year’s Tribeca Film Festival has been announced

Fans of cutting-edge cinema, get stoked: This morning, the Tribeca Film Festival announced 82 of the 98 features expected to make up its 16th edition, running April 19–30. If you're thinking 100 titles sounds unusually spare for Tribeca, you're correct: Per a statement issued by the festival, curators chose to reduce the size of the lineup by a full 20 percent, resulting in the "most selective and focused festival slate yet." Impressively, 78 movies will be world premieres; the films come from 28 countries. Almost an exact third of them are directed by women.

Among the titles we're most excited to see, a second sequel to 2010's food-and-celebrity-impressions The Trip—entitled The Trip to Spain—leads the pack. Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon and director Michael Winterbottom all return. If you missed Cate Blanchett's 13-character art installation at the Armory, you can catch Manifesto in a 90-minute feature version. Dito Montiel, filmmaker of the inspired A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, returns with the world premiere of his latest, The Clapper, starring Ed Helms as a "professional audience member." And documentarian Lana Wilson follows up her galvanizing After Tiller with The Departure. Take a taste of today's announced titles here.