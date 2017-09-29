Nab a $613 apartment in Hell’s Kitchen through a new housing lottery

Apartments in Hell's Kitchen aren't exactly cheap these days, but a new affordable housing lottery will put a slate of units within the reach of a small group of lucky New Yorkers. The lottery in question is for The Sky, one of the city's largest residential buildings, and it's offering up brand-new apartments for as cheap as $613 per month.

Located at 605 West 42nd Street, the 71-story building was completed in 2015. The place has a putting green, a fitness center and a swimming pool (it's pretty damn swanky). Applications for the lottery opened on Friday, offering 32 studio apartments for $613. Applicants for those units must have an annual income between $22,903 and $26,720. There are also 64 one-bedroom units available, with a qualifying income range of $24,549 to $30,560, and another 11 two-bedrooms open for applicants with an income between $29,452 and $38,160.

The lottery also offers an additional 59 affordable units for applicants earning 120 percent of the area's median income. Those apartments range in rent from $1,948 for a studio and $2,520 for a two-bedroom, and they require applicants who earn an annual income between $68,675 and $114,480.

The lottery for The Sky is one of several that have popped up in the area recently. The slew of new developments at the nearby Hudson Yards comes with a whole lot of affordable housing requirements, so keep an eye out for more super-cheap units on the West Side to open up through lotteries in coming months.​

