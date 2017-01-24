  • Blog
Name a cockroach at the Bronx Zoo after your ex for Valentine’s Day

By Will Pulos Posted: Tuesday January 24 2017, 12:06pm

Name a cockroach at the Bronx Zoo after your ex for Valentine's Day
Photograph: Courtesy Julie Larsen Maher

Here’s a creative way to show someone your true feelings this V Day.

The Bronx Zoo's popular Name-a-Roach program, which began in 2011, is back this year. A $10 donation will let you name a member of a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach crop after a loved one, ex or even a prominent national politician who has a similar capability to outlast every attempt to make him go away. The donation will also net you a colorful certificate to present to your honoree or tape to a protest sign.

A brand-new option this year will allow you to give a $35 donation to also receive a plush Madagascar hissing cockroach (perfect for a rainy day like this) or a box of chocolates. $50 will get you the certificate, plush animal and the box of chocolates, if you really feel a need to send the message home.

