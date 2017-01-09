New Jersey is the state most people moved out of in 2016

Even though New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has only one year left in office, it appears that citizens of the Garden State couldn't wait any longer. Based on a study of outbound and inbound interstate moves by United Van Lines, New Jersey saw the most exoduses of any state in 2016...the fifth year in a row.

Which isn't to say New York is much better. We ranked number three on the list of states with outbound moves, just below Illinois, with a reported 46% of emigrants leaving for job opportunities. Connecticut and Kansas rounded out the top five.

Where are all these people going, and how much is their rent? you may be be asking. The top five inbound states are South Dakota, Vermont, Oregon, Idaho and South Carolina. So, I guess it's time to move to Pierre and start the revolution?