New museum exhibition will focus on NYC’s Muslim community

As the President and his cabinet fight to legally institutionalize nation-wide Islamophobia out of the White House (or, in some cases, the "Winter White House" at Trump's private resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida), New Yorkers are showing up and raising their voices in protest and through strikes. On Saturday the 18th, the Museum of the City of New York will open "Muslim in New York: Highlights from the Photograph Collection," a retrospective of images from the mid-20th and early 21st centuries that showcases the rich history, culture and contributions of NYC's vast Muslim community.

The must see exhibition features 33 images from four photographers, including Alexander Alland's 1940 photographs of Arab, Turkish, Afghani and other immigrant communities in the city; and Ed Grazda's ’90s collection "New York Masjid: The Mosques of New York City."

Mel Rosenthal, B & B Electronics Store Owner with children, Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, 1999. Courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York and the photographer

NYC's Muslim community makes up about 3% of its total population, and with the support of artistic endeavors like this, it will continue to thrive, unbroken by threats from racist autocrats.

"Muslim in New York: Highlights from the Photograph Collection" opens on Saturday. You can learn more here.