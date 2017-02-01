New York bodega owners to strike tomorrow in protest of Trump's travel ban

Better make your daily run to the corner store a bit earlier than usual tomorrow—more than 1,000 Yemeni-American bodega owners across all five boroughs will close their doors from noon to 8pm in retaliation for President Trump's recent executive order restricting immigrant travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, Yemen being one of them.

"This shutdown of grocery stores and bodegas will be a public show of the vital role these grocers and their families play in New York’s economic and social fabric," strike organizers write on the group's Facebook page. "During this period, grocery store owners will spend time with their families and loved ones to support each other; many of these families have been directly affected by the ban."

New Yorkers who want to stand in solidarity with their local store owners can do so at a rally tomorrow evening, which will be held at 5:15pm at Brooklyn Borough Hall. Along with a Muslim call for prayer and a sundown prayer for Muslim participants, a group of grocers will share stories of how the ban has impacted their lives and families.