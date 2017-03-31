  • Blog
New York airports are experiencing major weather-related delays today

By Will Pulos Posted: Friday March 31 2017, 1:01pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Rose Trinh

Flights out of NYC have been disrupted at both major New York airports this morning due to the inclement weather. If you’re flying out of the city today, it would definitely be a good idea to leave a bit earlier than usual and double check the status of your flight.

According to FlightAware, LaGuardia is currently experiencing an average delay of 51 minutes for arrivals and 51 minutes for departures. Inbound flights have been delayed at their origin an average of 2 hours 25 minutes due to wind.

JFK is currently experiencing inbound flights delayed at their origin an average of 4 hours 22 minutes due to wind.

It could always be worse! At least sitting in an airport is better than walking down the middle of the highway.

