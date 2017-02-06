New York now sells the most expensive cup of coffee in the country

A photo posted by Alpha Dominche Extraction Lab (@extractionlab) on Nov 2, 2016 at 6:03am PDT

We all know food and cocktails can be outrageously expensive in NYC. But our beloved coffee? The $3 cup of joy is the great equalizer for our financially-stratified city—until now.

Eater has reported Industry City's new coffee and tea shop Extraction Lab is selling an $18 cup of joe. Yep, $18. They're using a super high-tech Steampunk machine that can brew individual cups combining French press, drip and espresso elements. And, of course, it's all operated on an iPad. But not all cups will make you feel like you just got artisanally robbed in a curated fashion—apparently, coffee prices start at a very affordable $3.

The previous record was for a costly cup was $16 in San Fransisco. So, technically we win. Uh, congratulations to us?