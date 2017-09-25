New Yorkers: Get out and donate to the hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico

Hurricanes Irma and Jose have wreaked havoc in Puerto Rico over the past month. The island is almost entirely without electricity, and the devestation left by the two storms has caused one of the largest humanitarian disasters in American history. The effects of the hurricanes hit close to home with many New Yorkers for a couple of reasons. Superstorm Sandy hit the city five years ago, causing an unprecedented amount of damage, the effects of which are still felt today (see next year's L train shutdown as one example). New York City also has a sizable Puerto Rican population, with more than 700,000 residents within the five boroughs.

With that in mind, New Yorkers of all stripes have started organizing relief efforts for Puerto Rico. From political figures like Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo to celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to a countless number of community organizations, residents across the city are rolling up their sleeves and working to make a difference for the more than three million Puerto Ricans who are seeking aid.

Aside from donating to one of many relief organizations, there is one simple way to help those affected by the storms: head to a drop-off center and donate essentials. Both the city and state have organized a series of locations where residents can make donations. The city's drop-off locations are only asking for diapers, baby food, batteries, first-aid supplies and feminine hygiene products. The state's requests are more vague, so those who are looking to donate should call ahead. We've put together a handy map of all of the donation centers below.

The red locations denote New York State drop-off centers; the blue locations denote those organized by the city. The state locations are open from 9am to 6pm; the city locations are open from 7am to 9pm. This map is by no means details all of the locations in the city currently taking donations, but it should be used as one of many resources for New Yorkers to get involved.