New Yorkers helped rescue trapped pedestrians after scaffolding collapsed in Soho

By Jillian Anthony Posted: Monday November 20 2017, 12:16pm

A scaffolding structure in Soho collapsed on Sunday without warning, pinning several people underneath the rubble.

At 11:30am, people walking at Broadway and Prince were suddenly buried by large wooden planks and metal poles blown apart by heavy winds, and New Yorkers immediately sprang into action to help get the materials off of those trapped below. Some passersby caught the terrifying moments after the collapse.

 

 

Three men and two women were taken to the hospital with injuries, the New York Daily News reports. Two of them were in serious but stable conditions.

The Department of Buildings was investigating the incident last night, but the truth is some scaffolding can remain up for years, eventually deteriorating. New York City Councilman Ben Kallos has called for scaffolding to be removed within seven days if there is no active work being done, ABC reports. Scaffolding is there to keep us safe from the buildings, but what’s going to keep us safe from the scaffolding?” Kallos asked. Indeed. 

Add this one on to the list of New Yorkers' worst nightmares come to life.

