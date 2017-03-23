Northside Festival announces its initial lineup

One of the best parts of every summer is Northside Festival's annual offering of outdoor concerts, small-venue showcases and copious day parties. And judging by the initial lineup, the 2017 edition should be a good one. The north Brooklyn fest, which takes place June 7–11, will feature outdoor shows at McCarren Park headlined by R&B singer Miguel, art-pop outfit Dirty Projectors and post-hardcore vets Thursday. There's plenty to like with the other announced acts as well, with a roster that includes jazz bandleader Kamasi Washington, rising indie-rock act Vagabon, ambient composer William Basinski and Lower Dens...performing songs from ABBA's Gold: Greatest Hits (!).

Look for showcases curated by Pitchfork, The Creative Independent and others, and special shows including a 33 1/3rd covers show and a 10th anniversary celebration from local label Sacred Bones. There's also an "Innovation" element of the festival, with panels, lectures, film screenings and more.

Tickets are on sale now, with early-bird special currently running.

Check out the full list of announced acts below.

Northside Festival 2017 lineup

Miguel

Dirty Projectors

Thursday

Julia Holter

The Pains of Being Pure Of Heart

Craig Leon & Martin Rev

Downtown Boys

Elvis Depressedly

Elysia Crampton

The Explosion

Foodman

Girlpool

Happyness

Hoops

The Hotelier

Jeff Rosenstock

Jlin

Julia Holter

Kamasi Washington

Kate NV

Lætitia Sadier

Lower Dens (performing songs from ABBA's Gold: Greatest Hits)

Mary Timony (performing Helium material)

Mild High Club

Mirah

Moor Mother

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart

PUP

Ricky Eat Acid

SALES

Timber Timbre

U.S. Girls

Vagabon

William Basinski