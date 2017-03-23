Northside Festival announces its initial lineup

One of the best parts of every summer is Northside Festival's annual offering of outdoor concerts, small-venue showcases and copious day parties. And judging by the initial lineup, the 2017 edition should be a good one. The north Brooklyn fest, which takes place June 7–11, will feature outdoor shows at McCarren Park headlined by R&B singer Miguel, art-pop outfit Dirty Projectors and post-hardcore vets Thursday. There's plenty to like with the other announced acts as well, with a roster that includes jazz bandleader Kamasi Washington, rising indie-rock act Vagabon, ambient composer William Basinski and Lower Dens...performing songs from ABBA's Gold: Greatest Hits (!).
Look for showcases curated by Pitchfork, The Creative Independent and others, and special shows including a 33 1/3rd covers show and a 10th anniversary celebration from local label Sacred Bones. There's also an "Innovation" element of the festival, with panels, lectures, film screenings and more.
Tickets are on sale now, with early-bird special currently running.
Check out the full list of announced acts below.
Northside Festival 2017 lineup
Miguel
Dirty Projectors
Thursday
Julia Holter
The Pains of Being Pure Of Heart
Craig Leon & Martin Rev
Downtown Boys
Elvis Depressedly
Elysia Crampton
The Explosion
Foodman
Girlpool
Happyness
Hoops
The Hotelier
Jeff Rosenstock
Jlin
Kamasi Washington
Kate NV
Lætitia Sadier
Lower Dens (performing songs from ABBA's Gold: Greatest Hits)
Mary Timony (performing Helium material)
Mild High Club
Mirah
Moor Mother
PUP
Ricky Eat Acid
SALES
Timber Timbre
U.S. Girls
Vagabon
William Basinski
