NYC could see its first 80-degree day of the year tomorrow

Ladies and gentleman, the weather may finally be turning in New York.

After a beautiful weekend filled with patio brunches and good old fashioned outdoor fun, the stretch of pleasant spring weather continued on Monday as the city saw its warmest temperatures since late October. On Tuesday, forecasts are projecting that the the high will be 80 degrees, marking the first time in 2017 that New Yorkers have been blessed with such a benchmark.

It won't be the first time this year that NYC has seen delightful and surprisingly warm temperatures. On January 12, the mercury rose to 66 degrees, and on both February 24 and March 1, the city broke through 70-degree mark. But 70 degrees is one thing—when the thermometer hits 80, the city becomes a marvelously freaky place.

Here's hoping that the forecast doesn't disappoint us—we could all use a little pick-me-up from the weather after a pretty drab start to the spring.