Outdoor dining in NYC has always been a huge part of summer in the city but this year it's bigger than ever.

Thanks to new programs like Open Restaurants, excellent outdoor dining destinations have now been granted the right to operate on sidewalks and in curbs where they hadn’t been allowed to serve before. These so-called streeteries have been crucial in keeping all manner of eateries afloat over the past year. And there are some truly dynamite spots among them. But these aren’t those.

We’ve covered those, and we’ll keep covering them as long as they’re around. But this collection of the best outdoor restaurants are the ones that have more permanent outdoor dining set-ups. These luncheonettes, all day cafes, Michelin-starred stunners, dives, neighborhood favorites and newcomers all have open-air settings to get your attention, and great food and drinks to keep you coming back.

