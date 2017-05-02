NYC is getting a new area code

Even in a city that changes as constantly as New York, some developments still manage to surprise. For instance, the recent mysterious disappearance of the Apple Store cube, this winter’s long-awaited arrival of the Second Avenue subway or even something as simple as the closing of your favorite local dive bar. Change is scary!

Today, we can add another shocking announcement to that list. Verizon officially announced this morning that the company plans to add an additional area code to the well-known trifecta of NYC-associated numbers. Joining the ranks of such vaunted digits as 646, 917 and, of course, 212, is… 332! Well. Those are definitely three numbers, we guess.

Basically, the change means that all new NYC numbers will be assigned a 332 area code. More importantly, however, it means that those lucky few who are still holding on to a 212 number have a whole new batch of telephone numbers to feel superior towards.