NYC officials increased security at holiday markets after the Berlin attack

After hearing the news about the devastating attack overseas on Monday, where a terrorist drove a truck through a Christmas market in Berlin (killing a dozen people), you might find it difficult to get into the festive spirit at one of our iconic holiday markets and other famous attractions in New York. In case you are planning to do a little last-minute shopping before the big weekend coming up, just know that you’ll spot more police officers walking around than usual.

As a result of the attack, Politco reports that New York City increased security at popular holiday attractions such as the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center and the Winter Village as a safety precaution yesterday.

Politico’s article also notes that John Miller (New York Police Department deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism) tried to assure New Yorkers by saying, “The good news here is we have the density of traffic. So, it’s actually hard to get up to speed to run anybody over,” on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe" this Tuesday.

Regardless, make sure to stay alert and be safe out there, folks!