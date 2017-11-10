NYC subway announcements will no longer include the phrase ‘ladies and gentlemen’

Mass transit in New York City is about to get a bit more inclusive.

The MTA issued a memo this week directing staff to no longer use the phrase “ladies and gentlemen” on subway trains and platforms.

The authority is instead directing it employees to address straphangers gender-neutral terms,.

“We're fundamentally changing the way we talk with riders to give them better and clearer information,” MTA spokesperson Jon Weinstein said in a statement. “This is a small part of a larger effort.”

Last June, the MTA announced that it would scale back prerecorded messages on subway cars, and would instead have train operators directly relay pertinent information over the loudspeakers. That shift in policy came on the heels of a series of systemwide subway service delays.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.