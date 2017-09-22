  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

NYC's largest street fair returns this weekend

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Friday September 22 2017, 4:29pm

NYC's largest street fair returns this weekend
Photograph: Courtesy Tom Callan

Atlantic Antic is back! The annual event, now celebrating its 43rd year, is hands-down New York's largest block party and it's taking over downtown Brooklyn this Sunday, September 24. (Well, Atlantic Avenue, specifically.)

In true street fair fashion, get pumped for 10 blocks of delicious food vendors, craft and art purveyors, plus multiple performance stages will be set up for musicians, dancers and more. And don't forget to get a front-row spot for the dumpling-eating competition. You can check out the full schedule of events here

Atlantic Ave between Hicks St and Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn (718-875-8993, atlanticave.org). Sun 24 noon–6pm.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest