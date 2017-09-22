NYC's largest street fair returns this weekend

Atlantic Antic is back! The annual event, now celebrating its 43rd year, is hands-down New York's largest block party and it's taking over downtown Brooklyn this Sunday, September 24. (Well, Atlantic Avenue, specifically.)

In true street fair fashion, get pumped for 10 blocks of delicious food vendors, craft and art purveyors, plus multiple performance stages will be set up for musicians, dancers and more. And don't forget to get a front-row spot for the dumpling-eating competition. You can check out the full schedule of events here.

Atlantic Ave between Hicks St and Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn (718-875-8993, atlanticave.org). Sun 24 noon–6pm.