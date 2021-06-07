Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Atlantic Antic

Atlantic Antic

Things to do, Markets and fairs Atlantic Terminal Mall , Fort Greene Sunday October 3 2021 Free
10/2/11. Atlantic Antic
Tom Callan 10/2/11. Atlantic Antic

Time Out says

Hundreds of food and craft vendors and multiple stages close down a busy Brooklyn artery for Atlantic Antic each fall. Spanning 10 blocks and cutting through four neighborhoods, it's billed as NYC’s largest street fair, so there’s more to see than stands hawking pashminas and MozzArepas. The eclectic musical lineup brings together diverse local talent and you can graze on grub from a delicious variety of artisanal vendors—washed down some fab locally brewed ale, of course.

The annual affair, hosted by the Atlantic Avenue Local Development Corporation, has been happening since 1974, but last year it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

"The return of the Annual Atlantic Antic is special because the community can once again come together to celebrate the community, cultures, tradition, and food, all in one place," AALDC said. Check for more announcements at atlanticave.org. 

Posted:

Details
Event website: http://atlanticave.org
Event phone: 718-875-8993
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Atlantic Terminal Mall
Address: 139 Flatbush Ave
Brooklyn
11217
Cross street: at Atlantic Ave
Transport: Subway: B, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5, D, N, R to Atlantic Ave–Pacific St
Price: Free

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers