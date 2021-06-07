Hundreds of food and craft vendors and multiple stages close down a busy Brooklyn artery for Atlantic Antic each fall. Spanning 10 blocks and cutting through four neighborhoods, it's billed as NYC’s largest street fair, so there’s more to see than stands hawking pashminas and MozzArepas. The eclectic musical lineup brings together diverse local talent and you can graze on grub from a delicious variety of artisanal vendors—washed down some fab locally brewed ale, of course.

The annual affair, hosted by the Atlantic Avenue Local Development Corporation, has been happening since 1974, but last year it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

"The return of the Annual Atlantic Antic is special because the community can once again come together to celebrate the community, cultures, tradition, and food, all in one place," AALDC said. Check for more announcements at atlanticave.org.