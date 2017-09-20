One of NYC’s best chefs is opening a restaurant at the new Domino Sugar Factory development

The $3 billion redevelopment of the landmarked Domino Sugar Factory in Williamsburg is well underway. The project will transform the waterfront area from an industrial ruin into a bougie condo- and office-filled complex. A batch of affordable apartments in the development's doughnut-shaped building at 325 Kent Ave went up for grabs last year through a housing lottery, and last spring we got a first look at the plans for the six-acre park along the East River that will accompany the venture.

Now, you can add an intriguing new eatery to the list of things that are turning the factory into a gentrifier's paradise.

The Post reports that chef Missy Robbins will be opening a restaurant at 325 Kent, which will occupy 4,000 square feet of the building's prime real estate. Robbins is behind the acclaimed Williamsburg spot Lilia (which we gave five stars to) and is one of the most exciting chefs currently working in New York.

The restaurant joins a whole host of features that have brought criticism to the project. Years of negotiating over low-cost housing and zoning restrictions have left many community members weary of the effects that the new structures will have on the neighborhood. That said, a new batch of wealthy folks moving into Williamsburg won't take away the nabe's edge—that happened a long time ago.