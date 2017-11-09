One of NYC's coolest museums is free all next week

New Yorkers have run out of excuses to not be cultured. To celebrate the one-year run of its exhibition New York at its Core, the Museum of the City of New York is opening its doors for free all next week.

From Monday, November 13 through Sunday November 19, you can check out the grand New York at its Core exhibition, which traces the city's 400-year evolution from Dutch colony to Shake Shack capital of the world. Other exhibitions on view include Beyond Suffrage: A Century of New York Women (perfect for this week's women's suffrage centennial), Power: Salsa in New York, To Quench the Thirst of New Yorkers: The Croton Aqueduct at 175, and Art in the Open: Fifty Years of Public Art in New York.

The free week also includes panels like Faith in the Five Boroughs (Tuesday, November 14 at 7pm) and Block by Block: Christopher Gray's New York (Thursday, November 16 from 6:30–8:30pm).

See you in the galleries. (I've always wanted to say that.)

