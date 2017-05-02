One of the city’s best thrift stores is throwing a massive anniversary sale

Do you even thrift, bro? You should on Saturday, May 6, since one of the city's best thrift stores—Beacon’s Closet—is hosting a one-day-only sale at all four locations in the city. In honor of the store’s 20th anniversary, scour the shops for throwbacks marked up to 75 percent off.
Sure, the deals might not be as good as the $1 sale at Buffalo Exchange, but any discount on already-marked-down throwbacks is worth hitting the ATM for. See below for the locations!
Greenpoint Store
74 Guernsey St b/w Nassau + Norman
Brooklyn, NY 11222
718-486-0816
G to Nassau
Park Slope Store
92 5th Ave @ Warren
Brooklyn, NY 11217
718-417-5683
2, 3, 4 to Bergen
Bushwick Store
23 Bogart St b/w Cook + Varet
Brooklyn, NY 11237
718-417-5683
L to Morgan
Manhattan Store
10 W 13th St b/w 5th Ave + 6th Ave
New York, NY 10011
917-261-4863
L, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5, 6 to Union Square
