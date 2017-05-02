  • Blog
One of the city’s best thrift stores is throwing a massive anniversary sale

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday May 2 2017, 3:33pm

Beacon's Closet, Greenwich Village

Do you even thrift, bro? You should on Saturday, May 6, since one of the city's best thrift stores—Beacon’s Closet—is hosting a one-day-only sale at all four locations in the city. In honor of the store’s 20th anniversary, scour the shops for throwbacks marked up to 75 percent off.

Sure, the deals might not be as good as the $1 sale at Buffalo Exchange, but any discount on already-marked-down throwbacks is worth hitting the ATM for. See below for the locations! 

Greenpoint Store
74 Guernsey St b/w Nassau + Norman
Brooklyn, NY 11222
718-486-0816
G to Nassau

Park Slope Store
92 5th Ave @ Warren
Brooklyn, NY 11217
718-417-5683
2, 3, 4 to Bergen

Bushwick Store
23 Bogart St b/w Cook + Varet
Brooklyn, NY 11237
718-417-5683
L to Morgan

Manhattan Store
10 W 13th St b/w 5th Ave + 6th Ave
New York, NY 10011
917-261-4863
L, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5, 6 to Union Square

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht 809 Posts

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

For any feedback or for more information email

