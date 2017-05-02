One of the city’s best thrift stores is throwing a massive anniversary sale

Do you even thrift, bro? You should on Saturday, May 6, since one of the city's best thrift stores—Beacon’s Closet—is hosting a one-day-only sale at all four locations in the city. In honor of the store’s 20th anniversary, scour the shops for throwbacks marked up to 75 percent off.

Sure, the deals might not be as good as the $1 sale at Buffalo Exchange, but any discount on already-marked-down throwbacks is worth hitting the ATM for. See below for the locations!

Greenpoint Store

74 Guernsey St b/w Nassau + Norman

Brooklyn, NY 11222

718-486-0816

G to Nassau

Park Slope Store

92 5th Ave @ Warren

Brooklyn, NY 11217

718-417-5683

2, 3, 4 to Bergen

Bushwick Store

23 Bogart St b/w Cook + Varet

Brooklyn, NY 11237

718-417-5683

L to Morgan

Manhattan Store

10 W 13th St b/w 5th Ave + 6th Ave

New York, NY 10011

917-261-4863

L, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5, 6 to Union Square