One World Observatory will transform into a giant snow globe for the holidays

NYC's total Christmas takeover has soared above store windows and winter markets and taken to the skies. One World Observatory—the 1,250-foot-high outlook point atop One World Trade Center—will host Winter ONEderland this Christmas season, a decked-out arena of holiday activities for visitors of all ages.
Starting Friday, November 17 and running through January 7, the observatory will feature an icy glacier cave, an Instagram-ready giant snow globe and elevators decked out in fake snow. You can try holiday-themed dishes, including turkey roulade with pecan and cranberry stuffing and vanilla, cinnamon and peppermint-infused cocktails. Santa Claus will also be on hand on the 17th to take pictures with young fans.
