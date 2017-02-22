  • Blog
Order a lava lamp cocktail off the secret menu at this Harlem bar

By Will Pulos Posted: Wednesday February 22 2017, 5:22pm

The '70s have been coming back in a big way of late. Protests have been filling the streets, there are bipartisan calls to investigate potential corruption swirling around the President... and lava lamps are cool again!

The Honeywell, a '70s-themed cocktail bar in Harlem, has what has to be one of the coolest secret-menu items in the city. The psychedelic drink is called the Funkadelic, and is served in a mini-lava lamp complete with LED lights to give it that distinctive disco-era glow.

Delish reports that the bartenders use pebble ice and red wine ice cubes to achieve the "lava" effect as the wine slowly melts between the ice. The cocktail also contains a mixture of dry vermouth, pisco, velvet falernum, citric acid and tonic water.

Not surprisingly, the groovy drink's been a pretty big hit on Instagram for those in-the-know enough to order one.

 

What the hell do we have here? 👀 5pm. 😉 📸: @toastabroad

A post shared by The Honeywell (@thehoneywellnyc) on

