The protests and rallies against Trump taking place over President's Day Weekend

Large-scale protests have been taking place in New York pretty much every weekend since Donald Trump was inaugurated, and this one is no different. The upcoming long weekend even has an additional significance as President’s Day Weekend. Not surprisingly, many rallies and protests have been planned to protest President Trump and his policies.

This rally is being held in solidarity with the general strike going on across the country today. Its main aim is to demand that representatives “uphold the constitution and actively combat any language or action taken by this administration that could be interpreted as unconstitutional.” It’s also an effort to organize and further build the working community in New York.

This New Orleans-style mock funeral will be taking place by the Washington Square Arch tomorrow beginning at noon. The demonstration, organized by Rise and Resist and Gag Is Watching, is meant to represent “the rebirth of the Presidency dedicated to the service of all peoples and ‘sacred fire of liberty’ that President George Washington swore to uphold." Participants are encouraged to come dressed in all-black or as a favorite past President.

This rally will be a day of solidarity in support of equality and tolerance for American Muslims. The event will take place in the middle of Times Square and feature Russell Simmons, Imam Shamsi Ali, Rabbi Marc Schneier, Daisy Khan, Linda Sarsour and other leaders.

On President’s Day itself, protestors will be gathering at Central Park West and Columbus Circle for a demonstration. (Find more directions on how to get to the site on the official Facebook page.) The rally is being stage to denounce Trump’s policies on immigrants, border wall, travel ban, pipeline approval, women’s health restrictions and failure to address climate change.