Our 10 favorite looks from the 2017 Met Gala

Your social feeds have probably consisted of two things today: that “It’s gonna be MAY” meme and gratuitous photos of celebrities prepping for this year's Met Gala.
The annual black-tie event is one of the most exclusive events of the year, raising millions for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Aptly nicknamed the "Oscars of the East Coast," this year's theme is “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” Tonight's party is being co-hosted by Anna Wintour (chairwomen since 1999), Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.
As this is one of the most fashion-centric events of the year, we couldn't help but pick our top looks of the night. Graciously, we've also given some straight-up opinions on how they'd hold up on the streets of New York.
- Jaden Smith: A chic and interesting ensemble. Too bad it looks like he found whatever he's holding next to a garbage can in Union Square.
- Katy Perry: The pop star rocked an attention-grabbing crown that would also double as the perfect rearview mirror while commuting via Citi Bike.
- Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh: Finally, someone figured out how to make sure they always get a seat on the subway.
- Lily Collins: With this Amélie-inspired hairstyle, there's a less-than-zero chance Collins is pulling a Single White Female on Phillapa Soo.
- Solange Knowles: Leave it to Solange to figure out the perfect way to dress for this crazy NYC weather.
- Kendall Jenner: New York's notorious summer humidity should be the least of Jenner's worries with this Le Perla-designed lingerie.
- Priyanka Chopra: How many slices of pizza can you fit on that train? DIBS!
- Tracee Ellis Ross: Perfect for sneaking a peek at that hottie sitting across from you at brunch.
- Grace Hertzel: When you're invited to a gala but still can't find anyone to cover your night shift at the Jekyll & Hyde Club.
- Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: The creme dela creme. These two would own any damn sidewalk they walked on no matter the city.
