Our 10 favorite looks from the 2017 Met Gala

Your social feeds have probably consisted of two things today: that “It’s gonna be MAY” meme and gratuitous photos of celebrities prepping for this year's Met Gala.

The annual black-tie event is one of the most exclusive events of the year, raising millions for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Aptly nicknamed the "Oscars of the East Coast," this year's theme is “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” Tonight's party is being co-hosted by Anna Wintour (chairwomen since 1999), Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

As this is one of the most fashion-centric events of the year, we couldn't help but pick our top looks of the night. Graciously, we've also given some straight-up opinions on how they'd hold up on the streets of New York.