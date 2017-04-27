Party beneath the DUMBO archway during this free concert series

Here’s another reason why we love the warmer months in NYC: Free outdoor concerts! Alfresco performances are happening all over New York, especially at the best NYC parks. But the DUMBO Improvement district is giving us yet another reason to be stoked for open-air entertainment.

If you love drinking and dancing at a place with a unique atmosphere, get pumped: You can get into the groove and chug booze beneath the stunning DUMBO archway this summer. The seventeen-week affair, dubbed “Live at The Archway,” offers a ton of free performances while you sip beer and wine (available for purchase) at the landlocked Lighthouse.

Some of the can't-miss acts as well as interactive activities include salsa dancing nights, a special reunion by a Japanese DUMBO pop band and more. The event takes place every Thursday night starting June 8 through September 28. For more information, including the performance schedule, click here.