The best parks in NYC give you a chance to enjoy outdoor activities, picnicking and beautiful walks all over town

Over the last year, it's become even more clear what an integral part of the city NYC parks are. During this age of outdoor hangs and socially distancing, NYC's parks have become not only a refuge from the stresses of modern life but social hubs that allowed it to continue. This summer, city parks are open once again, ready to welcome New Yorkers back with loads of new features.

New Yorkers cherish their parks as rare treasures in the concrete jungle. And with 1,700 within five boroughs, we're not playing around. Of course, certain green spaces are more peaceful and verdant than others, but all of the parks listed here offer amazing things to do outside.

We’ve compiled a list of our favorites, featuring picturesque views of New York and prime picnic spots. Plus, these New York attractions offer seasonal programming and free activities, some of which include outdoor concerts, movie screenings and food festivals. (Be sure to stay tuned for this year's SummerStage lineup!) (For even more cool must-dos in the city check out our list of best things to do in NYC.)

