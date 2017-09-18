  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Party on a rooftop garden filled with wildflowers in Brooklyn this weekend

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By David Goldberg Posted: Monday September 18 2017, 3:47pm

Party on a rooftop garden filled with wildflowers in Brooklyn this weekend
Photograph: Andrew Maas

Take in a seriously idyllic view of Brooklyn this weekend at one of the borough’s coolest green rooftop spaces. On Saturday, the Kingsland Wildflowers Festival returns for its second year, giving attendees a unique chance to party in a space with 360-degree views of the city. 

RECOMMNEDED: The best things to do on NYC rooftops

The three green roofs at Kingsland were designed last year to give local birds, insects and indigenous plants a chance to thrive. The space is renovated above a warehouse, with drainage and soil installed. Festival guests will be able to wander the site, enjoy food and alcohol, catch a view of Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens and learn about local conservation projects.

The festival is this Saturday, September 23 at 520 Kingsland Ave from noon–4pm. Oh, it's also free. You can learn more here

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By David Goldberg 280 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @goldberghawn. 

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest