Party on a rooftop garden filled with wildflowers in Brooklyn this weekend

Take in a seriously idyllic view of Brooklyn this weekend at one of the borough’s coolest green rooftop spaces. On Saturday, the Kingsland Wildflowers Festival returns for its second year, giving attendees a unique chance to party in a space with 360-degree views of the city.

The three green roofs at Kingsland were designed last year to give local birds, insects and indigenous plants a chance to thrive. The space is renovated above a warehouse, with drainage and soil installed. Festival guests will be able to wander the site, enjoy food and alcohol, catch a view of Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens and learn about local conservation projects.

The festival is this Saturday, September 23 at 520 Kingsland Ave from noon–4pm. Oh, it's also free. You can learn more here.