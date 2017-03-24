Party with free tacos and tequila at Babeland tonight

For the woman (or man) who desires every sensual delight in one night...

To incentivize you to browse their vast selection of goodies, the amazing sex shop Babeland will be offering a free tacos and tequila happy hour tonight. While you get slightly tipsy, you can learn sex tips from Babeland pros and then shop their wares with an even more open mind. The first ten guests to arrive will walk away with free goodies. Might we recommend the Womanizer or the B-Vibe?

Enjoy tips, tacos and tequilas at the Bergen Street Babeland tonight at 7pm. The event is free, but registration has sold out, so be sure to get there early to find a seat.